Person stabbed at El Dorado prison

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – One person was stabbed in an incident at the El Doraco Correctional facility Friday night. A Butler County dispatch supervisor said the incident occurred shortly after 8:15 p.m.

The victim was reported to be a 28-year-old man who was stabbed at the facility. It is not known whether he is an inmate or a guard at the facility.

The supervisor said the man was taken in critical condition to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

