Longtime Wichita business closing its doors as Kellogg construction continues

WICHITA, Kan. – – Drivers heading eastbound on Kellogg have had to deal with road construction for months now, and many try to avoid the area all together.

That’s hurting some businesses, and one store, that opened nearly four decades ago, will soon shut down.

Dandale’s opened its doors in 1980 and has been a staple in Wichita for those looking to invest in some western wear.

Paul Treadwell is the owner of Dandale’s and says it has been quite a mess outside his business during the construction.

“They moved the service road over, the traffic patterns, and taking almost all of our parking lot,” said Treadwell.

Treadwell says he’s seen less business during the construction.

“Probably at least 50 percent down, so it’s hurt, it’s hurt a lot,” said Treadwell.

As the construction continues, he says it left him no choice but to close his doors. for now. and possibly for good.

“Last week they informed me that they were going to close off Trig in four to six weeks and I said well, we’ll just have to close down,” said Treadwell.

Treadwell says no one is at fault for the store having to close.

He says the city and construction company worked hard to try and ease Dandale’s pain during the process.

Treadwell has remained optimistic, seeing all the construction along Kellogg as just a part of progress for Wichita.

“Having Kellogg built is something I think is great for the community, great for Wichita, so we certainly don’t want to stand in the way of progress,” said Treadwell.

KSN did ask Treadwell what happens with this building when they shut down in the next four to six weeks.

He says they originally sold the building and property to the city, and have been renting it from them ever since.

Treadwell says they do have an option after the construction is over to buy the building back, if they choose to reopen.