6:00AM Patchy fog is reducing visibility in SW Kansas this morning. Fog should lift by mid-morning.

5:00AM Patchy fog can’t be ruled out this morning but otherwise overcast conditions this morning will give way to some sun peeking through the clouds by this afternoon. Winds will be lighter and with no mist or drizzle and some sunshine today will feel a little bit nicer. Temps start in the 40’s this morning and work their way into the low 60’s this afternoon.