Kansas girl wins silver medal in Youth Parapan American Games

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas girl is sporting some new hardware after returning home to Wellington from the 2017 Youth Parapan American Games in Brazil.

Autum Reagan, 15, is curious, humble, athletic and most of all she is inspiring. Autum was 5-years-old when she lost her left leg in a lawn mowing accident.

“She was riding the lawn mower with her older brother and jumped off and got ran over by it,” said Autum’s dad, Chip Reagan.

While some people may sulk in a tragedy such as this, Autum did the opposite. In fact, her family said she has taken every opportunity and challenge in stride.

“It’s pretty awesome to come home from work and see that medal laying on the counter next to her US jersey and everything,” said Reagan.

On Monday, Autum returned to her Wellington home from Brazil with a silver medal from the 2017 Youth Parapan American Games. She competed for Team USA in sitting volleyball.

“It was kind of crazy. It was kind of hard to believe I made it that far,” said Autum.

Autum has been involved in sports her whole life. She played volleyball in middle school and continues to snow ski. The high school freshman said she was at a running clinic in Oklahoma in 2016 when she was asked to try out for the USA sitting volleyball team. The rest was history.

“I’m only 15 and I went to the Youth Parapan Games, so no matter what age, you can accomplish so many things,” Autum said.

KSN asked Autum’s dad if there is anything her daughter can’t do.

“I haven’t found anything yet,” Reagan said.