Kansas farmers plan to plant more soybeans, corn this spring

Corn Harvest (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A government report shows Kansas growers are planning to plant more soybeans and corn this spring.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Friday that soybean acreage in Kansas is expected to be up 23 percent compared to last year with 5 million acres planted.

The state’s farmers are also planning to plant 5.2 million acres into corn, an increase of 2 percent from a year ago.

Sorghum acreage is expected to be down 19 percent with just 2.5 million acres expected to be planted this year.

Kansas growers last fall seeded 7.5 million acres into winter wheat for harvest this year. That is down 12 percent compared to the previous year.

