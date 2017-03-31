Escape of cattle prompts roundup in St. Louis

KSDK-TV Published:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KSDK) – A small herd of cattle ran through the streets of St. Louis, Missouri Thursday after breaking free from a slaughterhouse.

The cows got away from the Star Packing Company after someone left the gate open.

St. Louis police spotted the cattle running along Grand Avenue and worked throughout the neighborhood to coral them for several hours.

Omar Hamdan with Star Packing Company says an open gate at the slaughterhouse allowed the kosher heifers to slip free – the first such escape Hamdan says he’s seen in more than 40 years in the business. He says the cattle from Greenville, Illinois were likely frighten further by their first trip to the city.

“They’ve never seen this kind of environment so that’s probably why they went crazy,” said Hamdan.

 

