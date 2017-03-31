Drones now used for fishing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPTV) – There’s a new way to fish gaining popularity along Florida’s beaches.

“Drone fishing is kind of a new thing,” Norman Hirsch explains as he rigs his pole and drone.

His drone has a built in camera, and tracks height and distance. He customized his with a release, designed to hold onto the line, until you want to drop it in. He picks where they were biting Monday, 550 feet away from shore.

He could see them on camera, about 300 feet further than he could cast it by hand.