DA: Wichita police officer cleared in officer-involved shooting

District Attorney Marc Bennett talked about the findings in an officer-involved shooting back in 2015. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said no criminal charges will be filed against the officer involved in a suspect’s shooting.

The shooting happened back on August 22, 2015 in a west Wichita parking lot at Kellogg and Dugan Road. The shooting killed 26-year-old Nicholas Garner. An officer pulled Garner over for speeding and that’s when the trouble started. When the officer was talking to Garner, he took off, with the officer still holding on to the car dragging him around the parking lot of McDonald’s and Sam’s Club.

The DA said after multiple loops around the lot, Garner drove south onto the westbound frontage road and began driving eastbound against oncoming traffic. The officer realized that Garner was heading onto Kellogg against traffic, he fired his weapon striking Garner.

The DA ruled that the officer’s use of force in self-defense was justified under the circumstances he encountered.

