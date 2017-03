The first races of the 2017 Southeast Invitational were the boys and girls 2000m steeple races. It’s five laps around the track, with hurdle, and sometimes a hurdle with water after the hurdle.

Emporia’s Abby Stewart won her race with a final time of 8:46. Sixteen boys raced in the 2000m steeple. Wichita East’s Tamron Thornburg won his race with a final time of 6:43.