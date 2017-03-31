Bill Self to be inducted into Hall of Fame

Bill Self didn’t have the finish to this season that he wanted to. But according to a recent ESPN report, that won’t stop him from receiving one of the biggest individual accomplishments in the sport.

ESPN sources say that Self will be inducted tomorrow into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The Kansas head coach has won 13 consecutive Big 12 regular-season titles, to go along with the Jayhawks’ national championship in 2008.

Induction ceremonies will take place tomorrow at 11 a.m. on ESPN2.