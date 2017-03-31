Authorities: Missing teen spotted with teacher in Oklahoma

Related Coverage Chilling clues in teen’s abduction

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee authorities say there’s been a confirmed sighting in Oklahoma of a 15-year-old girl who disappeared more than two weeks ago with her 50-year-old teacher.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says surveillance images obtained from a Walmart in Oklahoma City show teacher Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas purchasing food items in the store with cash. The statement says the images captured on March 15 show Cummins had altered his hair to appear darker and Thomas may have changed her hair color to red.

The two were reported missing on March 13 from Culleoka, a Tennessee community about 60 miles south of Nashville.

Police have issued an Amber alert for Thomas and say they have warrants charging Cummins with sexual contact with a minor and aggravated kidnapping.

#TNAMBERAlert SIGHTING CONFIRMED: Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas were in Oklahoma City on March 15th. DETAILS: https://t.co/PtEHq8npp2 pic.twitter.com/cLhDJRBCd3 — TBI (@TBInvestigation) March 31, 2017

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.