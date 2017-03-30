Wichita man sentenced for stealing cars, leading police on chase

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 20-year-old Wichita man was sentenced to prison for stealing several cars in south Wichita last year. Carter Branham was sentenced to 31 months in prison.

In addition to the auto thefts between July and November, Branham also led law enforcement officers on two police chases and fired a pistol at an occupied home.

Branham pled guilty last October to two counts of felony theft and one count of fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement. After Branham posted bond, he committed additional crimes. In February, he pled guilty to four counts of felony theft, one count of fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement and one count of criminal discharge of a firearm.

The judge ordered Branham to pay over $12,000 in combined restitution to the victims. He will have to register as a violent offender once released from prison for the discharge of a firearm.

