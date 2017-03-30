Wichita man sentenced for stealing cars, leading police on chase

By Published: Updated:
Carter Branham (Courtesy: Sedgwick Co. Jail

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 20-year-old Wichita man was sentenced to prison for stealing several cars in south Wichita last year. Carter Branham was sentenced to 31 months in prison.

In addition to the auto thefts between July and November, Branham also led law enforcement officers on two police chases and fired a pistol at an occupied home.

Branham pled guilty last October to two counts of felony theft and one count of fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement. After Branham posted bond, he committed additional crimes. In February, he pled guilty to four counts of felony theft, one count of fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement and one count of criminal discharge of a firearm.

The judge ordered Branham to pay over $12,000 in combined restitution to the victims. He will have to register as a violent offender once released from prison for the discharge of a firearm.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s