Water rebate program kicks off today

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – City officials are trying to encourage Wichita water users to conserve their water use through the Water Rebate Program.

The program is now in its fifth year and offers rebates to residents who purchase high-efficiency appliances and water systems.

Applications will be accepted starting today, Monday, April 3.

Applicants should look at the list of approved appliances and systems. If a washer, for instance, is high-efficiency, but not on that list, it isn’t eligible for a rebate.

Click here for a list of approved appliances and to get the application or contact the Water Conservation office at 268-8351 or email WaterRebate@wichita.gov for more information.

There is a limit of five rebated items per water customer account. Rebates will not exceed the purchase price.

Eligible for Up to:

$100 on Low flow Toilets: WaterSense qualified using 1.28 gallons per flush or less

WaterSense qualified using 1.28 gallons per flush or less $100 on Low flow Urinals: WaterSense qualified using 0.5 gallons per flush or less

WaterSense qualified using 0.5 gallons per flush or less $100 on High Efficiency Dishwashers: Energy Star or Consortium for Energy Efficiency (CEE)

Energy Star or Consortium for Energy Efficiency (CEE) $100 on High Efficiency Clothes Washers: Water Factor of 4.5 gallons or less (CEE rated)

Water Factor of 4.5 gallons or less (CEE rated) $100 on Smart Irrigation Controllers: Labeled as approved by WaterSense©

Labeled as approved by WaterSense© $100 on Rain Sensor-Shutoffs: Set to shut off irrigation after ¼-inch of rain is received

Set to shut off irrigation after ¼-inch of rain is received $75 on Rain Barrels: 45 gallons or larger

45 gallons or larger $50 on Dual Flush Toilet Conversion Kits: Change inefficient toilets to using 1.6 gals. per flush or less

The City of Wichita also offers a few tips for saving water. To learn more click here.

