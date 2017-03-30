Water rebate program kicks off Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – City officials are trying to encourage Wichita water users to conserve their water use through the Water Rebate Program.

The program is now in its fifth year and offers rebates to residents who purchase high-efficiency appliances and water systems.

Applications will be accepted starting Monday, April 3.

Applicants should look at the list of approved appliances and systems. If a washer, for instance, is high-efficiency, but not on that list, it isn’t eligible for a rebate.

Click here for a list of approved appliances and to get the application.

