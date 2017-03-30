VA town hall connects veterans to resources

By Published:
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (Courtesy: Dept. of Veterans Affairs)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It was a full house at the Robert J. Dole VA hospital auditorium on Thursday afternoon as hospital staff hosted a town hall to hear out veteran’s concerns and questions regarding their care.

The town hall was intended to clarify any questions from veterans as well as connect them to resources for their unique healthcare situation.

“I think most veterans would agree, once your service is over, you’re not needed. I hate to say it, it’s almost like you’re treated as a second class citizen,” Vietnam veteran Larry Mac Intire from Natoma said.

Mac Intire or “Mac” as they call him, serves as president of the Vietnam Veterans of America post in Hays. He brought “grievances” from his post about the VA choice program, which allows veterans to receive care in their community instead of waiting to get in to a VA hospital or driving a great distance to a VA hospital.

Mac is able to receive care at the Hays clinic as he lives 43 miles northeast of Hays, but other veterans in his post who live in Hays have to drive all the way in to Wichita.

This story is developing. Watch KSN News at 5 for more.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s