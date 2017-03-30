VA town hall connects veterans to resources

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It was a full house at the Robert J. Dole VA hospital auditorium on Thursday afternoon as hospital staff hosted a town hall to hear out veteran’s concerns and questions regarding their care.

The town hall was intended to clarify any questions from veterans as well as connect them to resources for their unique healthcare situation.

“I think most veterans would agree, once your service is over, you’re not needed. I hate to say it, it’s almost like you’re treated as a second class citizen,” Vietnam veteran Larry Mac Intire from Natoma said.

Mac Intire or “Mac” as they call him, serves as president of the Vietnam Veterans of America post in Hays. He brought “grievances” from his post about the VA choice program, which allows veterans to receive care in their community instead of waiting to get in to a VA hospital or driving a great distance to a VA hospital.

Mac is able to receive care at the Hays clinic as he lives 43 miles northeast of Hays, but other veterans in his post who live in Hays have to drive all the way in to Wichita.

