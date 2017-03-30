Stranded motorist accused of stealing Samaritan’s vehicle

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A woman is accused of stealing the pickup truck of a volunteer firefighter who had stopped to help her while she was stranded along Interstate 70 in Topeka, Kansas, then leading authorities on a chase.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports 23-year-old Erien Knox is charged with possession of stolen property and felony obstruction.

Authorities say a man stopped to help douse a car fire Wednesday morning along westbound I-70 and allowed the stranded female motorist to sit in his pickup truck, which the woman then drove from the scene.

A Kansas Highway Patrol spokesman says a trooper spotted the stolen pickup truck a short time later and gave chase before the woman was arrested in Wabaunsee County.

Online court records don’t show whether Knox has an attorney.

