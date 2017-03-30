Starbucks’ ‘Medicine Ball’ drink could cure your cold

(NBC) – If a spring cold or allergies have you feeling sick, a trip to Starbucks might help get you back on your feet a little more quickly.

Starbucks has added a drink called the “Medicine Ball” to its menu.

The recipe supposedly makes you feel better if you’re suffering from a cold or the flu.

It was shared on social media so many times, that the chain went ahead and added it to the menu.

There’s no actual medicine in the drink, but here’s the secret recipe in case your barista needs it.

-1 venti cup filled with half hot water and half steamed lemonade

-1 bag of Teavana jade citrus mint tea

-1 bag of Teavana peach tranquility tea

-1 packet of honey

-Pump of peppermint

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.