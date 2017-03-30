Service for Rooster to be held Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department would like to remind everyone the service for K-9 Rooster, who was killed on March 18, is Friday.

The service is open to all members of the community. Seating begins at 12:30 p.m. at Century II Exhibition Hall. The service begins at 1 p.m.

If you can’t make it to the service, KSN News will be live streaming the service on KSN.com.

In his honor, memorial donations may be made to the WPD K-9 fund, 455 N. Main, Wichita, KS, 67202.

