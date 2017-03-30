Ron Estes (R – US House 4th Dist)

Bio:

Kansas State Treasurer: 2011-Present

Sedgwick County Treasurer 2005-2011

20 years working as an engineer in aerospace, manufacturing and energy industries

Tennessee Technology University: Graduate Degree in Business Administration, Bachelors Degree in Civil Engineering

Personal:

Married to Susan with three children.

What one specific issue do you think deserves your immediate attention in Washington, and how do you plan to address it?

The inability of Congress to implement change. The American people and the 4th district are demanding action, and we have real opportunity for change. I will immediately support actions to halt the practice of legislation by regulatory bureaucracy. Repealing and replacing Obamacare, reforming our tax code, and passing a balanced budget amendment are at the top of my immediate priority list.

Please provide a one to two paragraph explanation of your stance on each of the following: Immigration, Health Care, Economic Issues, Foreign Policy.

Immigration: Our current immigration system is broken. The Obama administration failed to enforce the immigration laws already in place. This brazen disregard for the law cannot continue. As a starting point, we must enforce the immigration laws currently in place, support the border patrol, build a border wall, and bring an end to sanctuary cities.

Healthcare: Obamacare has been a disaster. Premiums have sky rocketed, policies canceled, and, burdens placed on businesses that have kept them from hiring new employees. We need a free market solution with increased competition that includes greater access to Health Savings Accounts and the ability to purchase the insurance plan that is the right fit for them.

Economy: For the last eight years, our nation’s economy has been stagnant. This stagnation has reverberated strongly in the 4th district. We need to create new jobs by reducing the burdensome regulations that choke business growth, repealing and replacing Obama care, and reforming the tax code to encourage investment in America. I will fight to get the bureaucrats out of the way allowing job creators in the 4th to thrive.

Foreign Policy: ISIS and Iran have been emboldened by the foreign policies of President Obama. The Middle East continues to unravel, but the Obama administration turned its back on our strongest ally, Israel. The United States must play a leadership role in taking the fight to ISIS and exit the disastrous Iran deal. In addition, we must have safeguards in place to prevent radical Islamic terrorists from gaining entry to our nation.

This election season has seen a lot of divisiveness. If elected how do you propose working with the other party to address the issues facing Kansas today?

Voters expect that their elected officials will work to solve problems. My background is as an engineer in the private sector identifying complex problems and finding solutions. Problem solving should not be a partisan issue. In DC I will work to change the system to focus on finding solutions.

WEBSITE | EstesForCongress.com

