Restaurant receives praise and backlash after banning children

MOORESVILLE, N.C (WCNC) – A North Carolina restaurant is receiving both praise and criticism after it officially banned children five years of age and younger from dining there.

Caruso’s, an upscale Italian restaurant, made the decision to ban toddlers after its owner said there were too many incidents of young kids crying, screaming, and misbehaving.

Some people took to Facebook to voice their displeasure with decision, writing comments such as, “Never been more disappointed and appalled” and “I won’t be going again.” Some patrons of the restaurant who are parents support the policy because they feel the restaurant isn’t suitable for young children.

Landon Jackson has three children who are five, three and one in age.

He’s never been to the restaurant. He disagreed with the policy, but he understood why the owner would implement it.

“If [parents] don’t like the rule, then find somewhere else that serves nice Italian food,” Jackson said.