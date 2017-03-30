Restaurant receives praise and backlash after banning children

WCNC-TV Published: Updated:

MOORESVILLE, N.C (WCNC) – A North Carolina restaurant is receiving both praise and criticism after it officially banned children five years of age and younger from dining there.

Caruso’s, an upscale Italian restaurant, made the decision to ban toddlers after its owner said there were too many incidents of young kids crying, screaming, and misbehaving.

Some people took to Facebook to voice their displeasure with decision, writing comments such as, “Never been more disappointed and appalled” and “I won’t be going again.” Some patrons of the restaurant who are parents support the policy because they feel the restaurant isn’t suitable for young children.

Some parents dining at the restaurant said they support the policy because the restaurant’s not suitable for young children.

Landon Jackson has three children who are five, three and one in age.

He’s never been to the restaurant. He disagreed with the policy, but he understood why the owner would implement it.

“If [parents] don’t like the rule, then find somewhere else that serves nice Italian food,” Jackson said.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s