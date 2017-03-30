Man dragged by car on Wichita interstate

KSN-TV Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man was dragged by his car along an interstate highway in Wichita Thursday night. The incident occurred in the southbound lanes of I-135 near Lincoln Street about 6:40 p.m.

KHP troopers say a 43-year-old Haysville man was stepped out of his 2008 Kia Sportage when for some reason the vehicle began dragging him along the interstate. A 2014 Jeep Wrangler was in the lane next to the Kia when the driver of the Jeep and the driver of a third vehicle attempted to box in the Kia. Sportage then struck the rear of the third vehicle and sideswiped the Jeep before coming to rest in one of the lanes of the interstate.

KHP says the driver of the Kia was taken to Via Christi St. Francis hospital as a result of the crash. His condition was not immediately known.

The drivers of the other vehicles were not injured in the crash.

The Patrol did not say why the driver of the Kia was outside his vehicle.

