Man arrested for aggravated assault on police officer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police on Wednesday arrested a 36-year-old man for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. It started around 10 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Rock Road. Officers were responding to a call of stolen truck and property at that location.

A suspect, identified on arrest records as Jacob W. Gillespie, was able to make it the truck and flee.

Police said the suspect struck a police car and a chase began. The chase ended at 21st and Cranbrook after the suspect struck a utility pole.

According to the arrest sheet, Gillespie was allegedly arrested for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of stolen property, possession of meth, criminal damage to property, auto theft, and numerous traffic charges.

Police said there were no injuries to anyone involved.

