6:00AM Chilly and clammy conditions are expected across the Central KS today… Western Kansas will see some sun but Wichita will be grey and chilly all day long.

5:00AM Starting off this morning it looks like rain for the most part has come to an end for now… There will still be some light mist and drizzle which is way too light to show up on radar and we could also see some patchy fog to start off the morning. Western KS should even start to clear out today and probably will see some sun.