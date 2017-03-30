Kansas House advances tougher amusement ride law

Caleb Schwab (KSN File Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas House member whose 10-year-old son died last summer on a water park slide spoke to his colleagues on the subject for the first time Thursday shortly before they voted unanimously to strengthen inspection rules for amusement rides.

Rep. Scott Schwab’s son Caleb died at Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City, Kansas.

The bill requires annual ride inspections and sets specific qualifications for inspectors. Current law allows parks to conduct their own inspections.

Schwab told House members he didn’t come to the Legislature to increase regulation or grow government, but sometimes government is needed. He said he wouldn’t hold it against anyone who didn’t support the bill.

The measure now goes to the Senate for consideration.

