Kansas’ Frank Mason III is AP Player of the Year

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this March 19, 2017, file photo, Kansas guard Frank Mason III (0) shoots in front of Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) and guard Alvin Ellis III (3) during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Tulsa, Okla. Mason was selected to The Associated Press NCAA college basketball men's All-America first team, Tuesday, March 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Frank Mason III, who led Kansas to its 13th consecutive Big 12 title, is The Associated Press’ Player of the Year.

The senior point guard averaged 20.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists while shooting 48.7 percent from 3-point range.

He received 37 votes Thursday from the same 65-member media panel that selects the weekly AP Top 25.

Josh Hart of Villanova was second with 16 votes while Caleb Swanigan of Purdue had 9 and Lonzo Ball of UCLA had 3.

Mason is the first Kansas player to win the award. He is the first Big 12 player to win it since Blake Griffin of Oklahoma in 2009.

