Great Bend school district names new superintendent

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – USD 428 Great Bend has named Khris Thexton as the new superintendent of schools. The position is effective July 1.

Thexton was named interim superintendent in December 2016 when Brad Reed announced his resignation. Before that, Thexton was an assistant superintendent in charge of business and operations for USD 428.

Thexton brings 18 years of educational experience, four years as superintendent in Marysville and four years as an assistant superintendent for USD 428.

