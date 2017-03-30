Goddard Soccer Defeats Andover

The Goddard girls soccer team defeated Andover at the Goddard High School/Eisenhower High School Soccer Tournament, 1-0.

Mikayla Hutchison scored the games only goal with thirty seconds remaining in the first half. The lions and trojans had other chances to score, but Hutchison’s goal proved to be the difference in the match. With the win, the lions advance to the championship game on Saturday, where the’ll take on Goddard Eisenhower.

Bishop Carroll defeated Derby, 2-0.

Buhler defeated Rose Hill, 2-1.