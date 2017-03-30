Caught on camera: Bus driver saves kids

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) – A South Carolina school bus driver is being called a hero after she prevented several children from being hit by a reckless driver Wednesday morning.

A video of the incident was shared on the Greenville County Schools Facebook page.

The post says: “Sadly, what you are about to watch is not uncommon. Greenville County drivers regularly disregard school bus stop arms. We don’t often post video from our buses, but what happened this morning on Highway 418 was so shocking, we felt we must share.”

Driver Marilyn Masters says it’s not an uncommon occurrence. Cars speed past her stopped bus several times each month.

“Let’s not let it be a horrific thing that happens before someone starts paying attention,” she said.

