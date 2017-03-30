Bill allows Kansas to share firefighting resources with other states

WICHITA, Kan. – – A bill that would allow Kansas to share firefighting resources with other states has cleared both the House and Senate.

House bill 2140 would make sure that equipment needed to control large scale forest and grass fires gets to where it’s needed quickly.

Senator Bud Estes from Dodge City, calls this bill a win-win for the state.

Estes spoke about the Anderson Creek fire last March that burned through Comanche and Barber counties.

He says the state couldn’t get all the resources needed to quickly fight that fire.

“Oklahoma was fighting it with aircraft and once those aircraft got to the state line, they couldn’t come any farther, the rules were, they couldn’t come any farther,” said Estes.

But now, Estes says, the rules have changed.

He says this bill would put Kansas in a compact with several other states.

“Kansas signs on with Nebraska, the Dakotas, Montana, I think Colorado and Sasketchawan actually,” said Estes.

Estes says the efforts would be coordinated through each state’s forestry service.

“In the future they’ll be able to call the Kansas Forester guy and he will call the Colorado forester guy or the Oklahoma or the Nebraska one or whichever one we need and between the forester guys they’ll decide what they can spare,” said Estes.

While Estes says other states were helpful in the latest round of grass fires, he says this compact would have been beneficial.

“It would have helped a little bit in that the foresters could have supplied stuff a little bit quicker,” said Estes.

Estes explained that Oklahoma isn’t a part of the compact Kansas will be entering into, because Oklahoma is already in a separate one.

However, he says several of these compacts have agreements with each other.

This means we could still pull firefighting resources from Oklahoma if we needed to.

The bill is now headed to Governor Sam Brownback’s desk and, his signature is expected.