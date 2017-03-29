Sump pumps working overtime due to heavy rains

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – While parts of Kansas are enjoying the much-needed moisture, there are some places getting rain water that don’t need it, like your basement.

Days following a big rain can be busy for restoration companies and plumbing companies, as more sump pumps from across the city are failing.

“They need to act on it right away because if it’s already causing a problem, it’s not going to go away. It’s only going to get worse,” David Riskin, a technician with Reddi-Rooter said.

Riskin made calls to several Wichita houses on Wednesday. Sometimes fixing a stuck check-valve, other times checking that if the power went off, that a breaker didn’t pop.

To prevent your home from needing a visit from a technician like Riskin, he offered the following about sump pumps:

“You can check them regularly, dump a bucket of water into them to make sure they’re functioning properly. If you keep up on them, usually you won’t be caught with a flooded basement. But it does happen, they do fail,” Riskin said.

Sometimes, people do not check their sump pumps until later in the day, only to realize they’ve failed. Monitor them closer following storms.