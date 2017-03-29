Rain continues around Wichita area, roads remain clear overall

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Parts of Sedgwick County have already seen more than two inches of rain and it is expected to continue throughout the day, despite a low severe weather risk.

At least one car left the roadway early Wednesday morning because of high water in Goddard near the intersection of Maple and 167th Streets, according to the Sedgwick County Dispatch.

KSN checked the roads and so far, most streets around the Wichita area remain relatively clear despite slick conditions.

A flood warning was issued for the Whitewater River at Towanda until Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Wichita.

Rivers, creeks and streams around the Flint Hills could also experience high water over the course of the day.

