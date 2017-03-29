Patrol: Wrong-way crash on I-70 in Kansas kills 2

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say two people were killed when a man driving the wrong-way on Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kansas, collided with a pickup truck.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says 34-year-old Troy Reliford of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, and 30-year-old Tyrone Jennings Jr. of Kansas City, Kansas, died in the crash shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The patrol says Reliford’s sport utility vehicle was eastbound in the wrong direction in one of the middle lanes when it collided with Jennings’ pickup truck.

