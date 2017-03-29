New tax plan emerges as Kansas lawmakers work on budget fix

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas legislators are considering a new proposal for raising personal income taxes as they wrestle with the state’s serious budget problems.

The House Taxation Committee expected to vote Wednesday on a plan favored by conservative Republicans to move the state to a “flat” personal income tax. It would impose a single, 5 percent rate for all filers, scrapping the state’s current two tax brackets.

Supporters believe the proposal would raise $871 million over two years, starting in July.

The state is facing projected budget shortfalls totaling more than $1 billion through June 2019. But lawmakers are expecting to use internal government borrowing to tide the state over through June when its current 2017 budget year ends.

The Senate planned Wednesday to debate proposed fiscal 2018 and fiscal 2019 budgets.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.