Local hero will leave a legacy scholarship

LINDSBORG, Kan. (KSNW) — Those who know Brandon Rogers will tell you he’s selfless — a giver.

“The impact that he’s left on the community is something else. It’s just really something to see,” said Mike Rose, a technology director at Smoky Valley High School.

Bret Sauvage, a senior at Smoky Valley, recalled numerous times he went to Rogers for help with his laptop.

“I was always helped out, whether it be given advice or just helped out there on the spot,” he said.

Rogers is a volunteer firefighter at the Lindsborg Fire Department, and he serves as the director of the Laptop Care Unit at the high school, where he helps maintain the laptops in the school district.

Students said Rogers helped advance the use of technology at Smoky Valley.

“I take a lot of pride in my work that I do at Vision Tek,” said Baylee Wolf, a junior at Smoky Valley. “I know that I could do that because of the work he’s done.”

When Rogers was diagnosed with cancer over a year ago, the news hit the community hard.

“He was helping people in the community and doing all these things,” said Laurie Denk, a technology instructor at Smoky Valley. “You don’t expect a young man to become ill like that.”

Just a few weeks ago, Rogers learned his brain tumor grew and treatments are no longer an option.

Smoky Valley superintendent Glen Suppes visited Roger on Tuesday, he said, “Each day you can see that his time is shorter.”

While Rogers is battling for his life, he’s also using this time to help others — through the Brandon Rogers Technology Scholarship.

“I think he’s always wanted to help other people get into college, but he didn’t know how to do that,” said Rose. “This has really given him an avenue.”

The scholarship will be given to a Smoky Valley senior who plans to major in the field of technology.

“I find it amazing that he wants to continue to help students even if he’s not here on earth,” Sauvage said.

The Rogers family will determine the scholarship amount after donations are collected, but they hope to use his last fight to help someone else.

“He had such an impact,” said Suppes. “But now he’ll have an impact for a long time.”

Donations for the Brandon Rogers Technology Scholarship can be sent to: Brandon Rogers Scholarship, USD 400 Central Office, 126 S. Main St., Lindsborg, KS 67456 or Brandon Rogers Fund, Bank of Tescott, 202 N. Main St., Lindsborg, KS 67456. Donations can also be done online.