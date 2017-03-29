KSN Threat Tracker for Wednesday, March 29, 2017

5:00AM Still tracking quite a bit of rain in Central KS this morning. Rain and thunder are widespread in Kansas, including the Wichita metro area and Southcentral Kansas. As we take a radar tour, we see widespread moderate to heavy rainfall but little chance of any severe weather. We could see some small hail from the stronger cells this afternoon, and perhaps a little gusty wind but that is all. The heavier pockets of rain will provide some possibility of localized flooding and ponding on roadways. So if you get under one of these heavier areas of rain be cautious of that. We are also seeing some cloud to ground lightning with some of the thunderstorms on the leading edges of the system, so bear that in mind as well. The general movement of all of this is to the North-Northeast. Join us on Kansas Today for the latest.

