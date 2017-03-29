Keitha Adams Named Head Women’s Basketball Coach

KSN-TV Published:
Keitha Adams. (Courtesy WSU)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW_ – Wichita State University has announced Keitha Adams has been named the Head Women’s Basketball Coach at WSU.

Adams is a native of Oxford, Kan.  WSU Director of Athletics Darron Boatright said Adams is leaving UTEP after 16 years as head coach to take over at Wichita State. She also coached at Independence Community College, Winfield High School and Belle Plaine High School.

“We are excited to welcome Keitha Adams to Wichita State University as head coach of our women’s basketball program,” Boatright said. “I admire her experience in various levels of basketball and believe it has prepared her for this opportunity. Keitha has worked extremely hard and has earned everything that coaching has provided to her.”

She is responsible for all four UTEP postseason NCAA bids between 2008 and 2012, WNIT bids between 2014 and 2016, and and all four championships C-USA championships betweenm 2012 and 2016.

Adams was Oxford High School’s all-time leading scorer and earned all-state honors as a prep. Her jersey was retired in 1986.

