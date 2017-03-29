Kansas State football starts spring practices

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State opens its on-field preparations for the 2017 football season on Wednesday afternoon as the Wildcats will hit the field for the first of 14 practices leading up to the Purple/White Spring Game in late April.

Beginning today, K-State will practice each Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday over the next three weeks, culminating with the spring game, which will kick off at 1:10 p.m., on Saturday, April 22, in Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Fresh off a victory in the 2016 Texas Bowl – the Wildcats’ seventh-straight bowl berth – K-State will look to build momentum from a 9-4 campaign, including a 6-3 mark in Big 12 play and fourth-place finish.

K-State returns 44 letterwinners and 14 starters from last year’s squad. In total, the Wildcats bring back 179 starts from the 2016 season, the most in 10 years. Included in the returning starters are eight players who earned All-Big 12 honors, featured by first-teamers Winston Dimel, Will Geary, Byron Pringle, D.J. Reed and Dalton Risner. Reed was named the 2016 Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year, while defensive end Reggie Walker earned Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year honors.

College Football Hall of Fame head coach Bill Snyder will begin his 26th year at the helm of the Wildcats with a 202-105-1 record. Snyder, who ranks first in the FBS in wins among active coaches at their current schools, became the 26th FBS coach all-time to reach 200 career wins last season but just the sixth to coach at only one school.

Tickets for the 2017 Purple/White Spring Game are on sale for $5 through the K-State Athletics Ticket office online at www.k-statesports.com/tickets, by phone at 1-800-221-CATS or at the main ticket office inside Bramlage Coliseum. The game will be shown world-wide on K-StateHD.TV and can be heard across the K-State Sports Network.

K-State opens the 2017 campaign on Saturday, September 2, with the ninth-annual K-State Family Reunion against Central Arkansas. Following a contest against Charlotte on September 9, the Wildcats travel to Nashville, Tennessee, to take on SEC foe Vanderbilt on September 16. K-State opens Big 12 play at home on September 30, with a matchup against Baylor.

The priority deadline for season-ticket purchases is Friday, April 21. A limited number of single-game tickets go on sale online only on June 20. All seven home games in 2017 are anticipated to sell out quickly and extend the Bill Snyder Family Stadium sellout streak to 40 games.