Hoover home movies give glimpse of past

WHO-TV Published: Updated:

WEST BRANCH, Iowa (WHO) – For years, seven reels of film were kept at the Herbert Hoover Presidential Museum and Library, under the assumption they were shot in black and white.

Then archivist Lynn Smith noticed some strange lines in the picture while examining the film.

She did some investigation with the National Archives in Washington, which had a similar example of a film called Kodacolor.

“The lines are little teeny, teeny lenses that capture the color when filmed through a red, green, blue filter on the camera and then re-projected with that same filter, you can take it off the camera and put it on your projector,” said Smith.

This is when the film would show up in color.

“It’s interesting to see, these are strictly home movies, they’re not any sort of press, news reels,” said Smith. “Another film that’s a nice, kind of meaty film, has Mr. Hoover with cabinet members and some friends playing with a medicine ball.”

Home movies also show a White House Easter Egg Roll, Lou Hoover with the dogs on the grounds of the White House, and a fishing trip off the coast of Florida.

