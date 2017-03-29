Hesston College holds service to remember Michael Sharp

HESSTON, Kan. (KSNW) – On Wednesday, Hesston College held a service in remembrance of United Nations worker Michael Sharp or MJ.

Sharp was working toward peace in the Congo before he was kidnapped and killed. He went missing March 12.

During the service, people who knew Michael and his family offered support through song and prayer.

It was also a chance to hear from Michael himself about the work he was doing in the Congo.

“These people are displaced and not taken as refugees because they don’t cross the national boundary.”

Work and devotion that still captivates an emotional Professor Michele Hershberger, who spoke on behalf of the mourning family.

“Two weeks ago MJ Sharpe and five other persons were kidnapped Kasai province,” said Hershberger. “The family was preparing for this news in a sense because of his work they have known that this was a possibility all of these years and even though it was very difficult news there is the gift of closure.”

At the conclusion of the service, friends and students penned their condolences, and left them for the family.

“God our father accepts us pure and faultless as this, to look after orphans and widows in distress, and to keep ones self from being polluted by the world,” said Elena Buckwalter.

It is a verse from the Book of James that Elena wrote. He knew MJ’s father, but had no idea what his son had been doing in the Congo.

“Myself and the rest of our community is really inspired by what his family has been doing and asking for prayer for these people who hurt his son.”

Professor Hershberger said as hard as the last couple of weeks has been she knows MJ lived every minute like it was his last.

“If MJ were here he would say it was worth it all. He always talked about not being afraid to die because he knew that what he was doing was so important.”

And a touching part of the service, Professor Hershberger relayed a message to the students that the family was not only praying for the other families affected, but also those who are responsible for killing their son.

