In the semifinals game of the 2017 Titan Soccer Classic, Haysville Campus defeated Winfield by a final of 2-0.

Venus Thanasouk scored the first goal for the colts. The same colts that went just 1-16 last season. They also finished just 7th at this same tournament last season. Haysville Campus will play in the championship game against Emporia. That game will take place at 2pm at Wichita South high school.