Linwood Sexton did a lot for Wichita State on the football field in the 1940s. He did even more for the university and the city of Wichita off of it.

The former WSU halfback passed away today at 90 years old, and will be remembered for both his explosiveness at running back and his never-ending efforts to fight racial discrimination.

A memorial service will be held for him on April 8th at Koch Arena.