Family and close friends say goodbye to George Michael

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - This Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 file photo shows tributes left outside the home of British musician George Michael in London. Michael, who rocketed to stardom with WHAM! and went on to enjoy a long and celebrated solo career lined with controversies, has died, his publicist said Sunday. He was 53. With the loss of several icons of Generation X’s youth, the year 2016 has left the generation born between the early 1960s and the early 1980s, wallowing in memories and contemplating its own mortality. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

LONDON (AP) — Singer George Michael’s publicist says his funeral has been held in London.

The private funeral service took place Wednesday at Highgate Cemetery in north London. Michael’s publicity agency, Connie Filippello Publicity, said in a statement it was attended by family and close friends

The family thanked his fans for their “many messages of love and support” and asked for its privacy to be respected.

Karl Marx and authors George Eliot and Douglas Adams are among the famous people buried at Highgate.

A post-mortem investigation found that Michael died of natural causes as the result of heart disease and a fatty liver.

The former Wham! singer was found dead at his country home in Oxfordshire on Dec. 25 at age 53.

The singer had battled health problems and drug addiction.

