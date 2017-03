Shockers sophomore forward Eric Hamilton has been granted his release and will be transferring from the Wichita State men’s basketball team.

The Georgia native is perhaps best known for his dunking prowess, as he won the slam dunk contest titles at both the 2015 and 2016 Shocker Madness events. Hamilton played in 47 games and averaged 2.2 points and 1.5 rebounds. His departure opens up an available scholarship for the upcoming season.