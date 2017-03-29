Burn ban goes into effect April 1 for Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A burn ban imposed by the state of Kansas will be in effect in Sedgwick County during the month of April.

New open burn permits will not be issued during the month of April and no current permit holders will be allowed to conduct open burns after March 31, 2017. Open burns can resume after April 30, 2017.

The ban includes all open burning of any waste, including vegetation and wood waste, structures, or other material on any premises.

The following counties will be affected along with Sedgwick County: Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk, Geary, Greenwood, Johnson, Lyon, Marion, Morris, Pottawatomie, Riley, Wabaunsee and Wyandotte.

Exceptions to the open burn ban include pasture, crop, range and wildlife or watershed management. The allowed burning operations will still require a valid permit from Sedgwick County Fire District 1. Burn permits may be requested online at www.sedgwickcounty.org or by calling 316-660-3473.

Always call 911 before you burn. Questions regarding the burn ban, or fire safety in general, should be directed to the office of the Sedgwick County Fire Marshal at 316-660-3473.

