All 12 killed in crash were in church bus in Texas

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A state trooper says all 12 people killed when a small church bus and a pickup truck collided in Texas were senior adults who were returning from a three-day church retreat.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Conrad Hein also says just two of those in the church vehicle were hospitalized after surviving the crash Wednesday in northern Uvalde County around 12:30 p.m. about 75 miles west of San Antonio on U.S. Highway 83 outside Garner State Park. The lone person in the pickup truck also was injured.

Hein says the vehicle carrying members of First Baptist Church of New Braunfels, Texas, was a white 2004 Turtle Top bus.

In a statement, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said he and his wife, Cecilia, extend their “deepest condolences to the victims and the families of those involved in today’s tragic event.” He said they are “saddened by the loss of life and our hearts go out to all those affected.”

The governor added that he and his wife “thank the first responders working on the scene” and “ask that all Texans join us in offering their thoughts and prayers.”

The National Transportation Safety Board is sending investigators to the crash scene.