Threat made at Goddard middle school

GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) – Goddard school district officials Tuesday night reported a threat was made at Eisenhower Middle School earlier in the day.

In an email to parents of students at the school, Principal Jerry Longabaugh said the threat was made after school Tuesday. The situation currently is being investigated by both the Goddard school district police and the Wichita Police Department, Longabaugh said.

Parents with children at the school should expect a strong police presence at the school Wednesday morning.

Read the full text of Longabaugh’s statement below.

EMS Parents and Guardians,



The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. I wanted to let you know an alleged threat was made after school today towards an EMS student. The situation is currently being investigated by our school district police and the Wichita Police Department. All threats to our students, or directed towards our school community, are taken seriously. To ensure everyone’s safety, on Wednesday morning you will notice a strong police presence at Eisenhower Middle School. Thank you for your continued support and understanding. Please contact me if you have any questions or concerns. Jerry Longabaugh, Principal

Eisenhower Middle School