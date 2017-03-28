Strong performances on Day 2 of Titan Classic

Maize and Bishop Carroll girls’ soccer both made strong statements in their opening games at the Titan Classic, while Kapaun Mt. Carmel needed extra time to seal the deal against Dodge City.

The Eagles took care of business against host Wichita South 6-0, while Bishop Carroll jumped out to a 4-0 lead and never looked back in their 5-1 win over Wichita East. Kapaun Mt. Carmel and Dodge City were tied at 0 after regulation, but the Crusaders edged the Red Demons 2-0 in penalty kicks to get the win.