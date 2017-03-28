Spring rain a positive for Kansas farmers

WICHITA, Kan. – – This rain is just what the doctor ordered for farmers across the state.

Several parts of the state were dry and, farmers were in fear that crops for this harvest season could be impacted, if conditions continued to stay dry.

KSN Ag Expert John Jenkinson says the spring rain couldn’t have come at a better time.

“This rain came at the perfect time, not only for the wheat crop, that is now out of dormancy, but also in enough time to put down enough moisture for the planting of next years fall crop like corn and soybean,” said Jenkinson.

Jenkinson says the rain will only serve as a benefit for farmers looking to prepare for this years fall crop.

“This rain will provide enough moisture to be able to get the corn, grain and soybeans to emerge, once we can get those planted over the next three to four

weeks, maybe a month,” said Jenkinson.

According to Jenkinson, this rain has saved this years wheat crop for many parts of the state.

“This wheat crop, had we not had this rain in another two to three weeks, we would have not had a wheat crop at all, particularly in the western part of the state,” said Jenkinson.

Jenkinson says the rain will also help areas that have seen grass fires over the last several weeks.

“Also help sprout some of the grass and help a lot of the vegetation re-grow in the southern part of Kansas, northern part of Oklahoma, and parts of Texas and Colorado where the wildfires burned off the existing cover,” said Jenkinson.

Farmers jenkinson has talked to couldn’t be happier.

He says they are happy to finally have some rain and moisture at a time when they really needed it.

“There are smiles now on faces where before there was a lot of concern,” said Jenkinson.

KSN asked Jenkinson if the rain, at some point, could be seen as too much of a good thing?

Jenkinson says this is a win-win for farmers right now.

He says it wouldn’t have a negative impact, unless it continued to rain every day over the next couple of weeks.