Sedgwick Co. rolls out new voting machines

Watch a demonstration of the new equipment here:

SEDGWICK, COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The county rolled out new voting equipment with the start of advance voting this week for the 4th Congressional District Election.

The changes begin with the check-in process, which is now electronic so voters will no longer have to wait for someone to find their name in a poll book.

After checking in, voters will fill out their ballot on an electronic device that prints the ballot so selections can be confirmed.

After the ballot is printed, voters insert it into another machine for official counting where it gets dropped into a locked box.

The reason for these changes, according to Sedgwick County Election Commissioner, Tabitha Lehman, is the need for more transparency.

“We need to make sure voters have confidence that how they vote is what’s being counted so this equipment, you know, this has been several years in the making,” Lehman said. “This has been a long process for us we’re very excited about this.”