Salina zoo’s baby giraffe has a new name

KSN-TV Published: Updated:
JoJo, the Rolling Hills Zoo in Salina's new giraffe. JoJo's name was chosen by school children in Saline County. (Photo: Courtesy Rolling Hills Zoo)

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Officials at the Rolling Hills Zoo in Salina Tuesday announced the zoo’s new baby giraffe now has a name.

JoJo, born last November, is the first giraffe born at the zoo.  JoJo weighed in at 117 lbs. at birth and was six feet tall.

The giraffe’s name was chosen in a contest that were submitted by schools and home schooled children in Saline County. The names included Bubbles, JoJo, Elliott, Gizmo, Curry, Zeke, Louie, Zeus, Pikachu, Jordan, Bambi, and Bellus Stella (Latin for “beautiful to the stars”).

Zoo officials said nearly 5,400 visitors voted for the baby giraffe’s new name. The name JoJo got 729 votes, with Bubbles, Pikachu and Gizmo and Elliott rounding out the top five names.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s